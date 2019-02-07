Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
700 S. Meier Road
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
700 S. Meier Road
Mount Prospect, IL
Arthur F. Cimoch Obituary
Arthur F. Cimoch of Arlington Heights, formerly of Mt. Prospect, beloved husband of Eleanor; loving father of Cynthia (Thomas) and Kathleen (Steven); loved grandfather of Robert (Athena) and Stephen (Rachel); Cherished great grandfather of Haley, Parker, Lila, Nora, Jasmine and Alex; cherished brother of Ronald (Pauline). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Visitation from 2 until 6 pm, Sunday at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts., and from 9 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10 am, Monday, at St. Cecilia Church, 700 S. Meier Road, Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints. In lieu of flowers memorials to Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Road, Arl. Hts, IL, 60005 or to an animal shelter of the donor's choice appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
