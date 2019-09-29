Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Tifereth Israel
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Kohrman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Fisher Kohrman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Fisher Kohrman Obituary
Dr. Arthur F. Kohrman, 84, a pediatrician, ethicist, teacher and mentor, passed away on September 19 at home in Bernard, Maine.

Dr. Kohrman guided Chicago's renowned La Rabida Children's Hospital and Research Center during the 1980s and 1990s. As president and CEO he significantly furthered the institution's mission of bringing high-quality care to chronically ill children most often from disadvantaged communities.

Dr. Kohrman was a powerful voice in Chicago medicine and health policy for many years. While at La Rabida, he was a professor at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine, where he chaired the Institutional Review Board (IRB), which vets all human research proposals.

On the national stage, Dr. Kohrman was chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on Bioethics during a period in which new technologies were raising profound new issues in the care of children and adolescents.

In later years, he moved to the faculty of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital. Continuing his great interest in ethical research, he chaired the IRBs of both the Illinois and Chicago

Departments of Public Health. For a time, he was also acting director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A native of Cleveland, who earned his degree from the Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and served in the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Kohrman

specialized in pediatric endocrinology. Intensely interested in medical education, he was on the first faculty of Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine, and was a consultant to many schools, including the University of California, Berkeley. He served on many boards, but the causes closest to his heart were the medical care of disadvantaged children and training of young health professionals in public service. To those ends, he was the longtime board president of Interfaith House (now The Boulevard), a transitional care facility for people who are homeless, and a board member of the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, which trains health-focused graduate students in public service.

In his last year as a Maine resident, where he had enjoyed a summer home for 37 years, he was able to pursue his love for classical and jazz music, photography, art, nature, literature and watching the Chicago Cubs with friends and family.

Dr. Kohrman is survived by his wife and life-long partner of 67 years Claire (Hoffenberg) Kohrman, daughter Deborah and husband Paul Dion, son Benjamin and wife Melissa Riba, daughter Ellen and husband Mark Lancaster, and daughter Rachel and husband, Reinaldo Ramos. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, whom he viewed as his most important legacy; Noah and Sarah Dion, Marie and Lilah Kohrman, Leah and Mack Lancaster, and Eliza and Julia Ramos. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, David Kohrman (Michelle Dudro). A memorial service will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Temple Tifereth Israel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Arthur Kohrman's name to the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, The Boulevard or the Storycatchers Theater. Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now