Arthur H. Krause, age 91, beloved husband of Lois nee Simons and the late Roselyn Cohen; loving father of Andrea (Jeff) Kressmann, Marla (Russ) Tucker, Arnie (Sandy) Krause, Jeff Lipner, and the late Larry Krause and Eileen Hatley; cherished grandfather of Jeremy (Christianne) and Seth Kressmann, Eric and Josh Krause, Elliott and Rebecca Tucker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.chicagolighthouse.org or www.second-sense.org. Chapel service Thursday 10:30 AM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
