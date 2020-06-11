Arthur H. Thiel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur H, Thiel, age 88, of Romeoville, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020.Arthur is the loving husband to Marilyn; cherished "Pa" to Lauralynn Baltis, Leila Bednarz, Jennifer Cox, and Kent Baltis; proud grandfather to eight; brother to the late Edward Thiel, Robert Thiel, and the late Lillian "Penny" Trumble; beloved Uncle Skip to many.

Arthur honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired after a distinguished career of service with the Chicago Police Department. Arthur was also a long time member of the American Legion.

Memorial service will be private. Please visit www.chapelhillsouthfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, the families suggest that donations may be made in his name to the local Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) at www.vfw.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved