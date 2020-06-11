Arthur H, Thiel, age 88, of Romeoville, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020.Arthur is the loving husband to Marilyn; cherished "Pa" to Lauralynn Baltis, Leila Bednarz, Jennifer Cox, and Kent Baltis; proud grandfather to eight; brother to the late Edward Thiel, Robert Thiel, and the late Lillian "Penny" Trumble; beloved Uncle Skip to many.
Arthur honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired after a distinguished career of service with the Chicago Police Department. Arthur was also a long time member of the American Legion.
Memorial service will be private. Please visit www.chapelhillsouthfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, the families suggest that donations may be made in his name to the local Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) at www.vfw.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.