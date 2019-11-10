Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel
195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd.
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Satten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Howard Satten

Add a Memory
Arthur Howard Satten Obituary
Arthur Howard Satten, age 92, served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII, retired executive with Solo Cup Company; beloved husband and best friend of Betty, nee Shapiro; loving father of Marjorie Satten and Robert (Jill) Satten; dear stepfather of Steven M. (Rose) Shaykin and Scott (Polly) Shaykin; adored grandpa of Jordyn Satten, Steven A. (Katie), Giovanna, Christian (Keely), and Maxsine; proud great grandfather of Skyler, Emerson, Reagan, and Steven Paul; devoted son of the late Morris and the late Anna Sattenstein. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Foundation, www.mds-foundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now