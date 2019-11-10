|
Arthur Howard Satten, age 92, served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII, retired executive with Solo Cup Company; beloved husband and best friend of Betty, nee Shapiro; loving father of Marjorie Satten and Robert (Jill) Satten; dear stepfather of Steven M. (Rose) Shaykin and Scott (Polly) Shaykin; adored grandpa of Jordyn Satten, Steven A. (Katie), Giovanna, Christian (Keely), and Maxsine; proud great grandfather of Skyler, Emerson, Reagan, and Steven Paul; devoted son of the late Morris and the late Anna Sattenstein. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Foundation, www.mds-foundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019