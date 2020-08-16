Arthur J. Bilek died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday evening, holding hands with his beloved wife, Mary Ann Greco, after having lived every minute of his 90-year life to the fullest. His last nine years were filled with the joy, love, and romance of his twilight marriage to Mary Ann, singing and laughing until his last day. He found his last love while still grieving the loss of Ellen Holden Clark, with whom he spent the sixteen years, until she died, in a marriage filled with shared passions from Zydeco to opera. Art's first love was Angela (Vignola) Bilek, to whom he was married for 37 years and with whom he raised his four children.
Art's passing is mourned and his life is celebrated by his children, Mary Lucille Bilek, Arthur John Bilek III, Judith Anne Zoromski, and Mark Joseph Bilek; their spouses, Aaron Marcu, Linda Bilek, Ron Zoromski and Maureen Bilek; his grandchildren who gave him so much joy, Allison Zoromski, Katherine Bilek Florack (Michael), Amy Bilek, Michelle Gardner-Bilek (Melissa), Adam and Benjamin Marcu, and Mark (MJ), Matthew and Luke Bilek; and his great-grandchildren, Teresa and Julie Florack.
Joining them in sorrow and love are Christopher and Deanna Clark, Thomas and Molly Clark, Michael and Rosanne Greco, Patrick and Melody Greco, Neil and Brigitte Greco, Chris and Katie Rueb and all their children, because Art enthusiastically embraced his wives' children and grandchildren as if they were his own.
Art Bilek grew up in Rogers Park where he befriended the firefighters of Engine Company 70, following them to fires on the streetcar, learning what it means to be a first responder, and recording these adventures on his Speed Graphic camera. Before long, he started selling pictures of the fires to the Chicago newspapers. Art was the first non-staffer to have a photo printed in the Chicago Daily News and eventually was signed by the City News Bureau to provide fire and crime photos for the Chicago papers and then to be a "leg man" for Len O'Connor at NBC News..
After earning a Master's Degree in Social Work from Loyola University in Chicago, Art was sworn in as a patrol officer in the Chicago Police Department, working the beat in his home territory of Rogers Park. He took a leave from the force to enlist in the U. S. Army's nascent Counter Intelligence Corps..
After his tour of duty, Art returned to the Chicago Police force where he became a special investigator for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. He then then teamed with Richard B. Ogilvie, the head of a U. S. Justice Department unit fighting organized crime to become the first Chicago police officer dedicated to busting organized crime in Chicago.
When Ogilvie was elected Cook County Sherriff, his first action in office was appointing Art as Chief of the Cook County Police with the expectation that Art would turn around one of the most corrupt police forces in the country to take on the organized criminal elements that were preying on the city and suburbs Art immediately fired fourteen of his sixteen direct reports, and rebuilt the force into a model organization.
While leading the Cook County police, Art became the Curriculum Chair at St. Joseph's College in East Chicago, Indiana, as well as teaching at the University of Illinois, University of Louisville, Northwestern University, and Indiana University while presiding as the Vice-Chair of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Art then instituted the world's first Criminal Justice college curriculum as Department Chair at the University of Illinois, Art developed the core courses and materials that are now mandatory requirements for most police forces in the U. S.
Art chaired the first Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, where he implemented educational programs and did planning and research to upgrade and improve local police departments and enact uniform requirements across the state. He also was the world's first Director of Security for a major hotel chain at Hilton Hotels, was Vice President of Product Development and Government Affairs at the Pinkerton Corporation, Corporate Director of Security for CFS Continental, and Director of Security at First National Bank.
Art returned to academia as the Associate Director of the Traffic Institute at Northwestern University and then served as Director of Security and Communications at O'Hare Airport. After that, he re-joined the Cook County Police as an Investigative Analyst and broke up the large Mexican kidnap-for-profit ring that had been operating in the county.
Art returned again to teaching, now at his alma mater, Loyola University, while writing books about the St. Valentine's Day Massacre and "Big Jim" Colosimo, but it was not long before the Chicago Crime Commission lured him back into fighting crime. In 2010, at the age of 81, Art announced the renewal of the "Most Wanted" program (styled after the Crime Commission's labeling of Al Capone as America's Most Wanted criminal in 1930). On the 84th anniversary of the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, Art announced that Number One on the "Most Wanted" list was Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman of the Sinola cartel in Mexico, who, Art said, "virtually has his fingerprints on the guns that are killing the children of this city." Raising the visibility and notoriety of the ruthless killer undoubtedly was a contributing factor in El Chapo's arrest and subsequent prosecution.
December 31, 2014 was proclaimed Arthur J. Bilek Day in the city of Chicago as a recognition and appreciation for his 60 years of contributions to law enforcement in the city and the state of Illinois.
A mentor to many, a friend to many more, and a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Art loved and was loved by many, many people. Art's love was founded in his faith. He and Angela founded the first Catholic Family Movement (CFM) chapter in Chicago at St. Juliana's Parish shortly after Vatican II, and Art was the first lay person appointed to serve on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral mass at Transfiguration Church in Wauconda, IL, and Art's ashes will be interred at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Northbrook, IL. All are welcome to comment online regarding their relationship with Art and donations in his memory to the 100 Club of Chicago to support the families of fallen first responders will be greatly appreciated. https://www.100clubchicago.org/fallen-heroes-donation/
