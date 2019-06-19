|
Longtime Owner & Operator of Jebens Hardware Store in Blue Island, Master MotorcycleRestorer, Philanthropist, Mason & Graduate of the Blue Island Community High School. Cherished "love of his life" Judy Tuma. Loving father of Kevin Bulmann, Carol (Michael) Schneider, Sandie Bulmann, late Brent Bulmann & Kyle Bulmann. Adoring grandpa of Ryan, Ken, Cara, Chris & Gus. Dear great grandpa of Waylon. Fond brother of the late Kevin Bulmann, Paul (Kim) Bulmann & Susan (Jim) Randa. Beloved uncle & great uncle of many. Visitation Friday, June 21st from 3 until 9 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral & Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Blue Cap School, 2155 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL 60406 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Bulmann , Arthur J.
