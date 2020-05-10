Arthur J. Chiappetta
Arthur J. Chiappetta ,85, long time resident of Wood Dale, IL; passed away on May 4, 2020 and is at peace with the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn, their three children: Arthur (Karen), Christopher (Monika) and Natalie (Rick) Geils, his sister Mary-Ann and his beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Anneliese, Vincent, Maxwell and Jack. Due to the pandemic and concerns for our extended family and friends, there will be no Funeral Mass or wake. A private service for the immediate family only will take place and we look forward to a Funeral Mass and Memorial sometime in the future when restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
