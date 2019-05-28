|
Arthur J. "Art" Fiddelke, Age 92, U.S. Navy Veteran W.W. II. Beloved husband of Eleanor Fiddelke. Loving father of James (Deborah), Cynthia (Michael) Gehant and Janet (James) Kirer. Proud grandpa of Steven (Mary Kate) Kirer, Christa Fiddelke, Patrick Gehant, Timothy Gehant, Robert Kirer, Kevin Fiddelke, Michael Gehant, Jessica Kirer, Matthew Fiddelke and John Gehant. Dear uncle of Richard (Kathy) Mastela and Judy (Steve) Schnitz. Loving brother of the late Dorothy (late Neal) Daubs. Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. George Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019