Dr. Arthur J. Lasin, 80. Beloved husband of Nancy Carson nee Gilbert and the late Nancy Lasin nee Gelman. Loving father of Donna (Dr. Jonathan) Rosin, Gail (Mark) Brodson, Karyn Lasin and caring stepfather of Jonathan (Stephanie) Carson, Julie Carson (Sheldon Gelber) and Dr. Joshua (Amy) Carson. Proud Poppy of Joey, Sorrel, Beau Danny, Jacob, Jenna, Avi, Addison, Adler, Itai, Cecelia and Isadora. Adored son of the late Philip and Belle Lasin. Special brother of Dr. Gerald (Adrienne) Lasin, the late Helen and Jonathan Simon and Jack Gelman. Loving uncle and supportive friend. Arthur served as a Major in the United States Army. For 43 years he practiced pediatrics and was the former Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Lake Forest Hospital and President of Lake Forest Pediatrics. Arthur was affectionately called the "King of Peds". He felt privileged to care for people's most valuable possessions-their children. He was always in awe of the magnificence of children. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, services and shiva will be private. Public memorial service at a later date. Contributions in his memory to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org, or Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020