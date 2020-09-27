Arthur J. "Art" McGinnis, 91, of Northbrook, IL and Jensen Beach, FL, at rest September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Kilburg); loving father of Susan (James) Lutz, Julie (Thomas) McShane, Maureen McGinnis, Michael (Daisy) McGinnis, Joanne McGinnis, and A.J. (Monica) McGinnis; proud grandfather of Brian, Christopher, Brendan, and Andrew Lutz, Thomas, Kevin, Ryan, and Colleen McShane, Riley, Shannon and Kevin Jacobs, Erin, Michael and Matthew McGinnis, Taylor, Madeline, Jack and Sophie McGinnis, and the late Brian Blunt; dear great-grandfather of 4. Art spent the majority of his career as the treasurer for Kil-Bar Electric Company. He was an avid fan of his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a valued mentor to many. A family mass and burial has been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660-1017, or JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Clare Ct, Glenview, IL 60025.