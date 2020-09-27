1/
Arthur J. McGinnis
Arthur J. "Art" McGinnis, 91, of Northbrook, IL and Jensen Beach, FL, at rest September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Kilburg); loving father of Susan (James) Lutz, Julie (Thomas) McShane, Maureen McGinnis, Michael (Daisy) McGinnis, Joanne McGinnis, and A.J. (Monica) McGinnis; proud grandfather of Brian, Christopher, Brendan, and Andrew Lutz, Thomas, Kevin, Ryan, and Colleen McShane, Riley, Shannon and Kevin Jacobs, Erin, Michael and Matthew McGinnis, Taylor, Madeline, Jack and Sophie McGinnis, and the late Brian Blunt; dear great-grandfather of 4. Art spent the majority of his career as the treasurer for Kil-Bar Electric Company. He was an avid fan of his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a valued mentor to many. A family mass and burial has been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660-1017, or JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Clare Ct, Glenview, IL 60025.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
September 23, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Art and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
