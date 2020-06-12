Arthur J. Olsen
1934 - 2020
Lt. Col. Arthur J. Olsen Sr. (USAF Ret.), beloved husband of the late Cecilia M. (nee Jastrem); proud father of Lori (Scott) Baker, Erik (Deborah), John (Allyson), Chris (Katrisha) and the late Rev. Arthur J. Olsen Jr.; and loving grandfather of Wyatt, Caroline, Alexander, Andrew, Jack, Avery, Brynn, Axton, Acelyn and Oliana. Visitation Sunday, June 14, 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester, IL. Prayers, 9:00 am, Monday, June 15 from the funeral home to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
JUN
15
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
