Arthur Smith passed away on April 29th, 2020 in his home in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 86. Art was born in Chicago, IL in 1933, the son of Helen and Mike Smith. After attending college, he enlisted in the army, serving his country from Fort Huachuca, AZ. His career began, working alongside his father at Perry Iron and Metal, where he became widely known and respected in the scrap metal business. In 1976, following his father's retirement he launched his own successful business, Smith Salvage. Despite the physical demands of the occupation, Art continued to work through age 80. After having lived in Tombstone, AZ, West Rogers Park, the south suburbs of Chicago and Arkport, NY, he retired to Las Vegas to enjoy the warm weather. Art had a passion for gardening, growing beautiful roses and fruit trees. His lemon tree was truly amazing! He was known for his love of the stock market, quick wit and infectious smile. He was preceded in death by Annette, his wife of 63 years, and is survived by his children Joy, Gary and Dawn, his grandchildren Jessica, Austin, Alex, Emma, Scott, Eric and Tyler, and great grandchildren Cameron, Sofia, Logan, Jack and Claire. Art's family will have a private celebration of his life at his daughter's garden. Donations may be made in his honor to Operation Gratitude https://www.operationgratitude.com/
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.