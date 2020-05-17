Arthur Jack Smith
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Smith passed away on April 29th, 2020 in his home in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 86. Art was born in Chicago, IL in 1933, the son of Helen and Mike Smith. After attending college, he enlisted in the army, serving his country from Fort Huachuca, AZ. His career began, working alongside his father at Perry Iron and Metal, where he became widely known and respected in the scrap metal business. In 1976, following his father's retirement he launched his own successful business, Smith Salvage. Despite the physical demands of the occupation, Art continued to work through age 80. After having lived in Tombstone, AZ, West Rogers Park, the south suburbs of Chicago and Arkport, NY, he retired to Las Vegas to enjoy the warm weather. Art had a passion for gardening, growing beautiful roses and fruit trees. His lemon tree was truly amazing! He was known for his love of the stock market, quick wit and infectious smile. He was preceded in death by Annette, his wife of 63 years, and is survived by his children Joy, Gary and Dawn, his grandchildren Jessica, Austin, Alex, Emma, Scott, Eric and Tyler, and great grandchildren Cameron, Sofia, Logan, Jack and Claire. Art's family will have a private celebration of his life at his daughter's garden. Donations may be made in his honor to Operation Gratitude https://www.operationgratitude.com/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
at his daughter's garden
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved