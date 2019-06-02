|
Arthur "Art" Kaindl age 92 of Geneva, formerly of Westchester. Beloved husband of 53 years Jean nee Strickland. Loving father of Anne Sty, John (Nancy), Marilyn Kaindl, Julie (Edward) Hartwig, Susan (Timothy) Carmack, and Carol (Daniel) Welch; devoted grandfather of Robert (Jennifer) Sty P.E. and Dr. Michael (Dr. Kathy Phan) Sty, Jeffrey and Matthew Kaindl, Joseph Carmack, Laura (Ben) Heigel, and Emily Carmack, and Zachary Welch; caring great grandfather of Owen, Olivia, and Madeleine Sty; fond brother of John (Flora) Kaindl and late Sister Jean Margaret Kaindl SVP; and loving companion of Barbara Cagney. Memorial Mass Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 am St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd, Geneva with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Burial private at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Visitation Friday, June 7 from 4–8 pm Malone Funeral Home, 324 E State St/ Rt 38, Geneva. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 or Geneva History Center, 113 S 3rd St, Geneva, IL 60134. Info 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019