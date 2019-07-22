|
|
Arthur Kenneth Mills, age 91, passed away July 20, 2019; beloved husband of 66 years to Lois née Feldstein; loving father to Gary (Deborah) and Susan (Scott) Bauer; devoted Poppa to Sarah, Samantha, Sydney, Hannah and Marc; World War II Veteran; patriarch of the Mills family and special friend to many. Graveside service Tuesday, July 23, 1:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or other . Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019