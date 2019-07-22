Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Kenneth Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Kenneth Mills Obituary
Arthur Kenneth Mills, age 91, passed away July 20, 2019; beloved husband of 66 years to Lois née Feldstein; loving father to Gary (Deborah) and Susan (Scott) Bauer; devoted Poppa to Sarah, Samantha, Sydney, Hannah and Marc; World War II Veteran; patriarch of the Mills family and special friend to many. Graveside service Tuesday, July 23, 1:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund or other . Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now