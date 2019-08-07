|
|
Arthur Koutsoukos, age 85, passed away on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Goldie "Chris", nee Katritses, loving father of Nicolette and Thomas Koutsoukos and proud grandfather of Zachary. Devoted son of the late Nicholas and Angeline and dear brother of Thom (Deborah) Koutsoukos. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. at N. H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Family and friends will meet Friday morning, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025 for Funeral Service. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church. For more information please call 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019