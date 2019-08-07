Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Road
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Koutsoukos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Koutsoukos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Koutsoukos Obituary
Arthur Koutsoukos, age 85, passed away on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Goldie "Chris", nee Katritses, loving father of Nicolette and Thomas Koutsoukos and proud grandfather of Zachary. Devoted son of the late Nicholas and Angeline and dear brother of Thom (Deborah) Koutsoukos. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. at N. H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Family and friends will meet Friday morning, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025 for Funeral Service. Entombment Elmwood Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to SS. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church. For more information please call 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now