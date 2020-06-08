Honorable Arthur L. Berman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Honorable Arthur L. "Art" Berman, age 85, of Chicago, Art was a respected attorney, community leader, and one of the longest-serving State Democratic legislators in Illinois history, serving from 1969 - 2000. Having won 22 elections for public office, Art was widely recognized as "the Education Senator" for championing improved schooling for the children of Illinois as Chairman of the Senate Education Committee. A lifelong resident of the Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods, Art graduated from Senn High School, the University of Illinois, and Northwestern Law School, Class of 1958 where he earned a position on the Law Review. Art was a proud board member of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, the Anti-Defamation League, the Decalogue Society of Lawyers, Emanuel Congregation, and numerous other civic, legal, legislative, educational, and Jewish organizations and committees. Art was a true lover of the Chicago Bears and enjoyed a competitive game of tennis. Always putting family first, Art often reflected how lucky he was to have such a wonderful life with a caring wife, terrific children, and grandchildren. Beloved husband and best friend for almost 30 years of Barbara, nee Dombeck; loving father of Adam (Robyn) Berman and Marcy (Joe) Padorr; adored "Pop Art" of Josh (Zoie) Berman, Amanda (Drew) Schwartz, Alex Berman, Jake and Jeremy Padorr; devoted son of the late Morris and the late Jean Berman; dear brother of the late David Berman and the late Steven Berman; fond brother-in-law of the late Kenny (Janice Glenn) Dombeck; treasured uncle and friend to many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. Contribution may be made to JUF, www.juf.org or A Silver Lining Foundation, www.asilverliningfoundation.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved