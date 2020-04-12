Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Arthur Johnson
Arthur L. Johnson


1936 - 2020
Arthur L. Johnson Obituary
Arthur L. Johnson, 83, of Park Ridge, IL passed away April 5, 2020. After months of failing health he is now reunited with his parents Arthur and Charlotte and his brother Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Haaning); his children Kenneth, Daniel (Heather), Susan (Tony) D'Acquisto; his grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Andrew, Hayley, Joseph and Daniella. Retired from GD Searle and was a proud Advocate volunteer for many years. In the summer you could always find the mayor under the gazebo at Powers Lake Knolls Beach. Private services to be held at a later date. Donations to St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge, IL 60068 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
