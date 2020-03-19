Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520

Arthur L. Obrand

Arthur L. Obrand Obituary
Arthur L. Obrand, 86, beloved husband of Ethel nee Cohn for 67 years; loving father of Jan Obrand and Anita (Vic) Pildes; cherished Grandpa of Russell and Jeffrey Pildes; devoted son of the late Ruth and Norman Obrand; dear brother of the late Beverly (the late Sam) Hoffman and Roberta (Arnold) Twersky; fond brother-in-law of the late Harvey (Fran) Cohn; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020
