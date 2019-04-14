Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Levy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur M. Levy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur M. Levy Obituary
Arthur M. Levy, 69, beloved husband of Linda nee Foreman Marks; loving father of Rick (Sarah), Jeff, David (Heather) and stepdad of Nicole (Danny) and Brad; adored Papa of Aidan, Anna, Declan, Bennett, Ellie, Olivia, Dylan, Emery and Layla; brother of Steve, Ira and the late Lois. Chapel service, Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or ASPCA. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now