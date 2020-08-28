Arthur M. Oleksy, 91, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020.
At his request - no services will be held.
Dad was born August 17, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, to Frank and Mary (Kryca) Oleksy.
He attended Northwestern University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in accounting. He went on to become a Certified Public Accountant and enjoyed his associations with his practice Nevitt, Oleksy, & Associates.
He enjoyed the sunshine, swimming, and playing golf. He traveled extensively with his wife.
He is survived by his children, Kay Campbell (Brett) of Sandy, Utah, and Daniel Oleksy of Phoenix, Arizona; along with three grandchildren: Heather Campbell (Sariah), Jakob, and Rachel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lorene in 2014.
Arrangements are with Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. Condolences may be offered at www.larkinmortuary.com
or mailed to Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah 84092.