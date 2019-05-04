Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Mintz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Martin Mintz

Arthur Martin Mintz left this earth peacefully, surrounded by family and pets, on April 15, 2019 at age 83. Parkinson's was the only health problem he could not defeat. Born on April 4, 1936 to Raeh and Sidney Mintz, Arthur grew up in Chicago, an only child in a loving extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Arthur attended The Harvard School for Boys and went on to Undergraduate and Law School at Northwestern University. Throughout his mostly charmed life in Chicago and later in Woodside, CA, Arthur wove his law and business careers with his love of new adventures, mystery and travel. Open and accepting of all beliefs and life paths, with a big smile and contagious joy for life, he frequently acquired new friends in restaurants, shops and on trips, often developing them into lifelong friendships. He reveled in sharing his amazing life experiences with friends and family and in teaching each of his six children similar appreciations.Arthur is survived by his loving partner and wife of 43 years, Abby Sanders Mintz and his six children: Sydney (Ellen) Mark, Ajahn Cunda, Sarah (Tito Llantada), Allison and Elizabeth. Also, his "Godson", Dave Siebs (Sharon), and sons August and Erik, and his precious grandchildren, Sienna, Elijah, Gabriel, and newborn, Alia Grace Llantada. Additionally, he is survived by his first wife, Ila Lewis, mother of Sydney, Mark and Cunda, and his acquired Sanders siblings, Victoria (Hank), Bob and Dave. He will also be remembered by numerous cousins, their children and by his many friends. Arthur was a True Warrior, successfully battling a number of life threatening illnesses for over 21 years, earning him the nickname "Nine Lives". He had a will to live like no other, with a fighting spirit that enabled him to defeat every enemy except the last, Parkinson's. For this reason, Arthur's family Is hopeful that any gifts which might be given in memory of ARTHUR M. MINTZ, go to , for Parkinson's Research where 88% of every dollar goes to finding a cure for this terrible disease.Services for Arthur will be held this Sunday, May 5th, at 11:00am, at Westlawn Cemetary in Norridge. We will then congregate at the home of Ila Lewis, 246 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, for Luncheon and Memories. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 4 to May 5, 2019