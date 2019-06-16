|
Arthur "Bud" McCullen, 71; retired advertising and marketing research executive; native of White Plains, NY; passed away unexpectedly but peacefully May 2, 2019 at home in Chicago. After earning his B.S. from Cornell University and his M.B.A. from Stanford University, Bud went on to enjoy a long and interesting career in advertising at Ogilvy & Mather, J. Walter Thompson, and Leo Burnett before retiring from The Hunter-Miller Group. He leaves behind many good friends from Chicago and his alumni at Woodlands H.S. in Hartsdale NY. Celebration of Bud's Life, Friday June 21, 12noon, The Fireplace Inn, 1448 N. Wells St, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. McCullen , Arthur 'Bud'
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019