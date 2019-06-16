Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
The Fireplace Inn
1448 N. Wells St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur McCullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur McCullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur McCullen Obituary
Arthur "Bud" McCullen, 71; retired advertising and marketing research executive; native of White Plains, NY; passed away unexpectedly but peacefully May 2, 2019 at home in Chicago. After earning his B.S. from Cornell University and his M.B.A. from Stanford University, Bud went on to enjoy a long and interesting career in advertising at Ogilvy & Mather, J. Walter Thompson, and Leo Burnett before retiring from The Hunter-Miller Group. He leaves behind many good friends from Chicago and his alumni at Woodlands H.S. in Hartsdale NY. Celebration of Bud's Life, Friday June 21, 12noon, The Fireplace Inn, 1448 N. Wells St, Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. McCullen , Arthur 'Bud'

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.