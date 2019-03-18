|
Arthur Paul Millar, age 80 of Woodridge and born and raised on the South Side of Chicago passed away March 15, 2019. He is survived by his children Dorothy Hoover, Jeffery Millar, and Tami Millar, siblings Robert, Carolyn Lavin, Roger (Diane), David (Debbie), Dennis (Katie) Millar, brother in law Harold Easthope, and grandchildren Justin and Seirra Hoover, fiancée Nancy Bock, cousins Herbert (Marie) Barnak, Ronnie Barnak and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Dorothy Millar and his sister Barbara Easthope. Arthur spent his career as a civil engineer. He was a member of the Plainfield American Legion, and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20th from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 10 am for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Scholastica Church, 7800 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials may be made to the . Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com 630-355-0264
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2019