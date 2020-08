SINCE THE FIFTIES, I HAVE HAD THE PLEASURE OF KNOWING THE MURAWSKI FAMILY. WE FIRST MET AT ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH IN

CHICAGO'S LOOP. ALL OF US WERE ACTIVE IN THE ANTONIANS -THIRD ORDER-AT

ST. PETER'S AND WE HAVE REMAINED FRIENDS ALL OF THESE YEARS.

MY LOVE AND SYMPATHY GOES OUT TO JOAN AND THE ENTIRE MURAWSKI FAMILY.

JAMES EDWARD WILSON

Friend