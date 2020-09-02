1/1
Arthur Plotnik
1937 - 2020
Author, editor, photographer, librarian, and wit, Art was born in White Plains, NY, in 1937 to Michael and Annabelle (nee Taub) Plotnik and died in his home in Chicago on August 28. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, artist Mary H. Phelan, his much-loved daughters from a previous marriage to Meta Plotnik, Julia Plotnik (of Palmer, Alaska) and Katya Plotnik (of Queens, NY) and grandchildren, Sondra Plotnik-Sherry, Tara Plotnik-Friedman, and Anna Plotnik Friedman (Queens, NY) and his sister, Barbara Markowitz (of Delray Beach, Florida). Art held a BA from SUNY, Binghamton. He went on to study at the Iowa Writer's Workshop (one of his teachers was Philip Roth) and earn his MA from the University of Iowa. He served as a sergeant in the Army Reserve. After working as a writer on the

Albany (NY) Times-Union, Art took up a career as a free-lance

writer, and earned his MS in Library Science at Columbia University. Art worked at the Library of Congress, as associate editor of Wilson Library Bulletin, as editor of American Libraries, published by the American Library Association, and as editorial director of ALA Books, ALA's book publishing arm. A published poet, essayist, and short story writer, Art was a superb and supportive editor and the author of a number of acclaimed books on writing (including The Elements of Editing and Spunk & Bite), and of The Man Behind the Quill, the story of the calligrapher of the US Constitution, the Urban Tree Book (illustrated by his wife, Mary), Library Life: American Style, and his young adult novel, Aaron Schmink's First Crazy Love, praised by US Poet Laureate Billy Collins for its "skill at scene-setting and suspenseful plotting … try the first 20 pages and I dare you to stop." Art Plotnik was a lovely man, in the words of many on hearing of his death. He was kind, generous, a much-missed cherished friend, a man of great gifts, not least of being the most inventively, cleverly, and spontaneously witty person any of us have ever known. His life and work were a blessing and we shall not know his like again.

Memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders USA, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 witty


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
