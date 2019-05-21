Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Polcyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Polcyn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Polcyn Obituary
Arthur F. Polcyn age 96, of Algonquin, formerly of Sun City, Huntley and Glenview. U.S Army Veteran during WW II. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne P. Polcyn (nee Dennehy); devoted father of Gail Moss, Gary (Marcia) Polcyn, Gregory Polcyn and Nancy (Timothy) Shurson; proud grandfather of Elizabeth (Eric Freundt) Moss, Andrew (Brin) Moss, Jennifer (Mike) Haefliger, Stephanie (Peter) Lazzara, Lauren (Eddie) Thompson, Eric Shurson, Adam Shurson and Caroline Shurson; cherished great-grandfather of Emerson, Ethan, Finn and Emmett; dear brother of Harry Polcyn and George Polcyn; preceded in death by 8 siblings. Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., Algonquin. Family & friends to gather on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley, from 9:00 AM until time of a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 10:00 AM, with Military Honors to follow. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Service info: (847) 458-1700 or www.willowfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Download Now