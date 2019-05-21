|
|
Arthur F. Polcyn age 96, of Algonquin, formerly of Sun City, Huntley and Glenview. U.S Army Veteran during WW II. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne P. Polcyn (nee Dennehy); devoted father of Gail Moss, Gary (Marcia) Polcyn, Gregory Polcyn and Nancy (Timothy) Shurson; proud grandfather of Elizabeth (Eric Freundt) Moss, Andrew (Brin) Moss, Jennifer (Mike) Haefliger, Stephanie (Peter) Lazzara, Lauren (Eddie) Thompson, Eric Shurson, Adam Shurson and Caroline Shurson; cherished great-grandfather of Emerson, Ethan, Finn and Emmett; dear brother of Harry Polcyn and George Polcyn; preceded in death by 8 siblings. Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., Algonquin. Family & friends to gather on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley, from 9:00 AM until time of a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 10:00 AM, with Military Honors to follow. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Service info: (847) 458-1700 or www.willowfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019