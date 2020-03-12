|
Beloved husband of Ella Lange (nee Johnson) for 66 years; loving father of Richard (Jackie) Lange and Cheryl Lange; cherished grandfather of Joyce (Ron) Cokenower, Jacqueline Lange, Martin (Bianca) Lange, Michael Simunovic, and the late Richard A. Lange; proud step-grandfather of Tammy Adams and Michelle Davis; loving great-grandfather of seven and great-great-grandfather of four; cherished brother of Anna May (the late Burt) Dye; loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his siblings, the late Theresa (the late James) Harris, Rose Lange, and Doris Lange. Arthur was a proud driver for the Chicago Tribune for over 42 years. He was also a proud member of Teamsters Local 706. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at 9:15am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Tarcissus Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Entombment St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Tyler E. Zawatski, Director/Manager. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020