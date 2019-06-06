|
|
Dr. Arthur Riley Peterson M.D., 86 of Wilmette, IL passed away peacefully on April 6 2019. Beloved husband of Mari-Lyn for 60 years. Loving Father of Tom (Cyndee) Peterson, Martha Peterson, and Heather Peterson-Cook (James Cook). Generous Grandfather of Christine and Colleen Peterson, Haley and Caroline O'Connor and Tim Cook.Arthur Peterson was a graduate of McGill School of Medicine in Montreal, and did his residency at Presbyterian St Luke's in Chicago and the VA Hospital in Coral Gables, Fl. He was a long time staff member of Swedish Covenant and Evanston Hospitals. He was a board member of Norwood Crossing and Norwood Life care Foundation.A Celebration of his life will be held on June 15th 2019 at 11:00 am at Winnetka Covenant church located at 1200 Hibbard Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Norwood Life Care Foundation, 6016-20 N. Nina Ave., Chicago, IL 60631 or at www.norwoodlifecare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 6 to June 14, 2019