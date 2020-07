To my uncle Art. I am very sad we were not able to spend more time together, but I know you are in a better place now without pain or suffering. I have many precious family memories especially of the times we spent together at Spider Lake. I will miss you greatly, but I know we will all be together some day with our Lord. In the mean time, please say hello to my mom and dad and help them catch that elusive Muskie.

John & DiAnn Kohler

Family