Arthur S. Mawrence, 87, beloved husband of Sandra nee Deutsch for 62 years; loving father of Jodi Charous and Richard (Melissa) Mawrence; cherished Papa of Erica (Jaime) Faulhaber, Daniel Charous, Amanda Mawrence and Alec Mawrence; adored great grandfather of Lily; dear brother of Sybil Heiman and Leonard (Barbara) Mawrence; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019