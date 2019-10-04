|
|
Arthur Spreckman, age 88. Devoted husband of Anna Faye Spreckman for 62 years. Loving father of Susan (Don) Sneade, Terri (Richard) Carman, Lauri (Anthony) Spreckman. Proud grandfather of Rebecca, Aaron and Michael Sneade, Ashley and Brandon Carman. Beloved brother of the late Fay (the late Syd) Cahan, Hy (the late Lorraine) Spreckman, and Manny (the late Trudy) Spreckman. Dear brother-in-law of Dorothy (the late Louis) Wagman and the late Max (Bea) Mann. Adoring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Service Friday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019