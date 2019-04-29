|
Arthur (Buddy) Strilky, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline, nee Feder. Loving father of Mimi (the late Stuart) Rosenbush and Rick Strilky. Proud grandfather of Eric (Tess) Rosenbush, Lara Rosenbush, Aaron (Lynda) Rosenbush, and Jack Strilky and proud great grandfather of Chandra Moore. Loving uncle to Scott (Dell Kennedy) Feder and Howard Feder. Last surviving crew member of the B-29 Hog Wild, which was shot down by the Soviets over Korea at the end of World War II. He was MIA POW before being liberated. Lifelong Chicagoan, member of Columbia Yacht Club, skippered off-shore racing sailboats for over 70 years. Beloved by crew and competitors alike. He particularly enjoyed engaging the willing listener with his original, erudite intellect and eloquent wit. Service Tuesday, 10:30 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Rosenbush Cardiology Prevention Fellowship www.rush.edu/rosenbush. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019