Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Strilky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Buddy" Strilky

Obituary Condolences

Arthur "Buddy" Strilky Obituary
Arthur (Buddy) Strilky, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline, nee Feder. Loving father of Mimi (the late Stuart) Rosenbush and Rick Strilky. Proud grandfather of Eric (Tess) Rosenbush, Lara Rosenbush, Aaron (Lynda) Rosenbush, and Jack Strilky and proud great grandfather of Chandra Moore. Loving uncle to Scott (Dell Kennedy) Feder and Howard Feder. Last surviving crew member of the B-29 Hog Wild, which was shot down by the Soviets over Korea at the end of World War II. He was MIA POW before being liberated. Lifelong Chicagoan, member of Columbia Yacht Club, skippered off-shore racing sailboats for over 70 years. Beloved by crew and competitors alike. He particularly enjoyed engaging the willing listener with his original, erudite intellect and eloquent wit. Service Tuesday, 10:30 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Rosenbush Cardiology Prevention Fellowship www.rush.edu/rosenbush. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now