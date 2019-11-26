Home

More Obituaries for Arthur Towata
Arthur T. Towata


1933 - 2019
Arthur T. Towata Obituary
Arthur was born November 7, 1933 in Los Angeles, CA to Itsuji and Asayo Towata. He passed away peacefully November 21, 2019 in Barrington. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Arthur attended Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville where he earned a BS in 1962 and an MFA/M.Ed in 1971. He was an accomplished artist in the Midwest and lived in Alton, IL over 65 years. Arthur is survived by his brother George (Alice); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tomotaka Koga. Services for Arthur will be held at a later date. Please check the website for updates and service information, www.davenportfamily.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
