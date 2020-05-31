Arthur Ward
Arthur "Archie" Ward, age 100, of Lincolnshire, beloved husband of the late Mary Ward, nee Blechman; loving father of the late Barbara Phillips and the late David (Betsy) Ward; adored "Archie" of Gregory Phillips, Marcus (Brittany) Ward, and Brent Ward; proud great grandfather of Dylan and Lennon; dear brother of the late Joe (late Claire) Ward and the late Lillian (late Mike) Breger. The Monday graveside service is private. The service will be live-streamed Monday 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Archie's picture and go to Service Details. Contributions would be appreciated to a breast cancer charity of your choice. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Service
01:30 PM
live-streamed
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
