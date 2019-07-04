Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Arturo A. Jacobson

Arturo A. Jacobson, age 21, of Western Springs; beloved son of Kristen & the late Dick Jacobson; loving brother of Rachel (Dan) Weidner, Michelle Jacobson, Andrew Jacobson, Melissa (Ron) Gonzalez, Anna Fandino, Lilly Fandino, Briana Sanchez, & Steven Davis; proud uncle of Chloe, Jacob, Michael, Adam, Santos, & Tre; cherished grandson of Joanne & the late Joseph Jacobson and the late Bereath & the late Earling Zaeske; nephew, cousin, & friend of many. A service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial donations in Arturo's name to the Lutheran Child & Family Services of Illinois (https://www.lcfs.org/contribute/) or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/) are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 4, 2019
