Grigg , Arvid E. Arvid E. Grigg age 81; passed away peacefully June 15, 2019; loving father of Joanne (Dan) Brown and Sharon Grigg; cherished grandfather of Ethan and Dylan Brown; fond brother of Irene (John) Gaffney; dear Uncle of Cathy (Chris Christian) Gaffney and Christine (Taylor) Tresselt; former husband and friend of Constance (Henry) Grigg – Koning; best friend and "Felix" to Joe "Oscar" (Judy) Messana; Arvid was an Army Veteran and Retired Cook County Sheriff 1963 – 1993 who received several commendations including one for bravery and heroism for his efforts in rescuing five children trapped by a house fire; Arvid was a great friend to many and will be missed. Visitation and Funeral Friday June 21, 2019; Lying in State 9 am, Funeral Service 11 am at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church 9000 S. Menard, Oak Lawn; Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019