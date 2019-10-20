|
|
Ashghen Ovassapian, age 82, beloved wife of the late Andranik Ovassapian, M.D.; loving mother of Nora (Sevan) Krikorian, Armen (Melina) and Vahe (Maryann); dear grandmother of Marissa, Michael, Madeline, Jacklyn, Deanna, Rina, Alec and Gregory; kind sister to the late Yeghish (Vartoush), the late Hasmik (the late Voskan), and Hovhannes (Hasmik); caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Service at 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
Funeral Service Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church, 1701 N. Greenwood Road, Glenview, IL 60025.
Interment Ridgewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019