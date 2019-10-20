Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church
1701 N. Greenwood Road
Glenview, IL
Ashghen Ovassapian Obituary
Ashghen Ovassapian, age 82, beloved wife of the late Andranik Ovassapian, M.D.; loving mother of Nora (Sevan) Krikorian, Armen (Melina) and Vahe (Maryann); dear grandmother of Marissa, Michael, Madeline, Jacklyn, Deanna, Rina, Alec and Gregory; kind sister to the late Yeghish (Vartoush), the late Hasmik (the late Voskan), and Hovhannes (Hasmik); caring aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Service at 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.

Funeral Service Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church, 1701 N. Greenwood Road, Glenview, IL 60025.

Interment Ridgewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
