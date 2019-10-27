|
|
Ashley Shields (nee Pasen) passed on October 18, 2019 due to complications from cancer. She was born in Chicago on June 24, 1984 and grew up in Lake Forest, Illinois, where she took piano, ballet and sang in the children's choir at her church. She was kind, intelligent, beautiful, funny, and most of all loving. She was always willing to help. She was a member of MENSA and attended Northwestern University. During her time there, Ashley volunteered extensively for GlobeMed, a global health organization founded at the school. She later assumed the role of president and helped raise money to build a health center in rural Ghana, which she was able to travel to see commissioned and operating. Ashley worked tirelessly and selflessly to grow and build GlobeMed in its early days, even while undergoing cancer treatment and juggling a full course load. In 2004, she served on the executive board of Dance Marathon, one of the largest student-run philanthropies in the nation. Her efforts contributed toward a significant amount of money raised for Chicago-based non-profit Have Dreams. She was the youngest student serving on the board and her relentless energy, passionate leadership, and huge heart made a massive impact. She was honored for this meaningful work with a Dream Maker Award in 2013. She graduated in 2006 with a double major in International Studies and Spanish following a semester abroad in Spain. After graduation, she served as Director for Mental Health Solutions in Mundelein, Illinois for many years. She is survived by her husband Shane, daughter Pasen, mother Launa, brother Adam, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Robert. Of all of her accomplishments, she was most proud of her family, and of being a wife and mother. We would like to say a sincere thank you for the incredible amount of support and prayers over the years from family, friends, acquaintances, medical personnel, and all those whose lives were touched by Ashley and who blessed her with kindness throughout her journey. There's one more angel in heaven. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11 am, at The Church of the Holy Spirit Lake Forest, 400 E Westminster Road, Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Li-Fraumeni Association or American Brain Tumor Association would be appreciated. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019