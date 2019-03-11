|
|
Beloved husband of Mine for 22 years; loving dad of Nur, Nuri and Hakan; brother of Barnva, Elishwa, Madlen (James) Kosinski, Esha (Carmen). Long time retired employee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday March 12 at 10 AM at St. Andrews Assyrian Church of the East; 901 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview IL. Interment to follow at Montrose cemetery, 5400 N. Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL. 773-478-5400. For more information contact Esha Tamras at 408-315-0961.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019