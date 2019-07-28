|
|
Aspasia Patras (nee Douros) age 92, born in Halki, Korinthias, Greece. DEVOTED mother Of Dr. James (Angie) Patras and George (Vivian) Patras; proud grandmother of Alexander, Simone Aspasia and Katerina; dear godmother of Eva (nee Tsakonas) Dracopoulos; loving sister of the late Alekos (Katina) Douros, Georgia (Vasili) Veliziotis, the late Panagiota the late (George) Mpelesiotis, John (Vasiliki) Douros, and Katina (Timo) Karfias; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. May her memory be eternal.
Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Trisagion 7:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn. Funeral Tuesday, July 30, 2019, prayers from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 9:15 a.m. to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL. Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign Project, 10301 S Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, 708-636-5460, www.stnicholasil.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019