Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
10301 S Kolmar Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aspasia Patras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aspasia Patras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aspasia Patras Obituary
Aspasia Patras (nee Douros) age 92, born in Halki, Korinthias, Greece. DEVOTED mother Of Dr. James (Angie) Patras and George (Vivian) Patras; proud grandmother of Alexander, Simone Aspasia and Katerina; dear godmother of Eva (nee Tsakonas) Dracopoulos; loving sister of the late Alekos (Katina) Douros, Georgia (Vasili) Veliziotis, the late Panagiota the late (George) Mpelesiotis, John (Vasiliki) Douros, and Katina (Timo) Karfias; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. May her memory be eternal.

Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Trisagion 7:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn. Funeral Tuesday, July 30, 2019, prayers from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 9:15 a.m. to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL. Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign Project, 10301 S Kolmar Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, 708-636-5460, www.stnicholasil.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aspasia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now