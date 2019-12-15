|
Age 92, a former longtime Hinsdale, IL resident and talented Chicagoland area Photographer, passed peacefully November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frieda; loving father of John (Joyce), Steven (Annette), Jason (Patricia) and Gregory Theo; proud grandfather of nine and great grandfather of five; brother of Constantine (Pat), the late Alex and the late George Economides; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held in Joliet, where A.J. was born and raised with visitation at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, on Friday December 20, 2019, from 4-8 pm. Services Saturday 10 a.m. at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St. Joliet. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or to view a complete obituary visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019