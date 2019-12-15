Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
102 N. Broadway St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Athan Economides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Athan Economides

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Age 92, a former longtime Hinsdale, IL resident and talented Chicagoland area Photographer, passed peacefully November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frieda; loving father of John (Joyce), Steven (Annette), Jason (Patricia) and Gregory Theo; proud grandfather of nine and great grandfather of five; brother of Constantine (Pat), the late Alex and the late George Economides; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held in Joliet, where A.J. was born and raised with visitation at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, on Friday December 20, 2019, from 4-8 pm. Services Saturday 10 a.m. at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 102 N. Broadway St. Joliet. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or to view a complete obituary visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Athan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -