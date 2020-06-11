Athanasia Kostoglanis
Athanasia (Sia) Kostoglanis, (nee Benetatos), age 91. Born in Kefalonia, Greece. Passed away on May 30, 2020. Loving and devoted mother of James (the late Marjory), Thomas (Joy). Proud grandmother of Natalie, Lauren, Grace, Sydney, Michael and Julia. Dear sister to the late Konstantinos, Michael, Aristidi, Maria, Stamo, Stavroula and Parthenoula. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews.

She survived Nazi occupied Greece and was the first in her family to immigrate to the United States, later sponsoring some of her siblings. She was the rock of her family, raising two boys on her own. She loved cooking and spending time with her family and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, Il. 60465.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, Mokena.

708-479-1210.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
