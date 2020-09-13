Athena Bianchi, nee Sakelson, passed away on September 8th, 2020 at age 93. Loving mother of the late Michael Bianchi. Adored daughter of the late Kanella and George Sakelson. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Athena was born in Chicago and received her Bachelors and Masters from Northeastern Illinois University.She went on to teach at Avondale-Logandale Elementary for many years, until retiring. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015 or Park Ridge Community Church, 100 S. Courtland Ave, Park Ridge IL 60068. Funeral Information 847-901-4012