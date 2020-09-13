1/
Athena Bianchi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Athena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Athena Bianchi, nee Sakelson, passed away on September 8th, 2020 at age 93. Loving mother of the late Michael Bianchi. Adored daughter of the late Kanella and George Sakelson. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Athena was born in Chicago and received her Bachelors and Masters from Northeastern Illinois University.She went on to teach at Avondale-Logandale Elementary for many years, until retiring. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015 or Park Ridge Community Church, 100 S. Courtland Ave, Park Ridge IL 60068. Funeral Information 847-901-4012



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved