|
|
Athena Chechopoulos, nee Koritsas, age 83, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019; beloved wife of the late Louis Chechopoulos; loving mother of George (Eleni) Chechopoulos and Effie (Dino) Costa; proud grandmother of Fay Costa (Kieron Tse), Louis (Stacy) Costa, and Despina and Kalliopi Hatzihristodoulou; great-grandmother of Noah Costa, Penelope Costa, and Thalia Costa-Tse. Visitation on Sunday, April 14, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine. Family and friends will meet on Monday April 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster St., Des Plaines, IL 60016 for Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Interment in Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Icon Fund. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For information 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2019