Attilio Donahue, formerly known as Attilio L. Caterini, 73, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Born May 19, 1946 and raised in the small town of Pieve Santo Stefano, Italy. In 1960, Attilio arrived in America and was adopted by Thomas and Gemma Donahue. They moved to the Beverly neighborhood where he resided until his death. After graduating from Leo High School in 1966, he attended the University of Illinois Chicago Campus, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in Education. He met his wife, Anna Marie Rusticci, also of Pieve Santo Stefano. They were married on July 16, 1972 at Santa Maria De La Pace in Sigliano, Italy. Mr. Donahue taught Italian at Cameron Elementary School and Gordon Technical High School both on the North Side, before coming to Morgan Park High School in February 1985. He was named chairman of the foreign language department in June of 1986. One of the highlights of his career was his foreign exchange program where he would travel with MPHS students and host school groups from Italy. Attilio has also sponsored local residents on tours of his native country. Attilio truly relished the friends he made during his travels. Beginning in the spring of 1986 until his retirement, Attilio was the co-sponsor of the Morgan Park High School Student Council. Attilio led a full life and was a member of many organizations including Kiwanis International, the Knights of Columbus, the Sons of Italy, and Volunteer for Catholic Charities. The Committee of Italians Abroad (COMITES) of the consular district of Chicago named Attilio Donahue as an official member. He was recognized for his hard work and dedication with many awards and commendations. Mr. D, as he was affectionately called, was voted 'Teacher of Year' at his beloved Morgan Park. Soon after he was honored with the prestigious Bluhm-Kovler award for Excellence in Teaching Award 1989, The Home Depot 'Teacher of the Year' Award and the Mayor Daley All-City High School Best Garden Award. Attilio is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anna Maria; his son, John E. Donahue, his daughter, Christine Donahue Nesis of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren, Reiley Nesis, Emily Nesis, MacKenzie Nesis-Kraemer, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends in Italy and America. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday, January 27th, for visitation 10:00am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Private Interment. Memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 N. La Salle St., Chicago, IL 60654 or Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly, 355 N Ashland Ave., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020