(nee Boland). Beloved wife of the late Carl W. Johnson. Loving mother of Richard (Patricia) Johnson, Karen (Michael) Cowhey, Greg (late Mary) Johnson, Debbie (Ray) Guerin, and Janice Johnson. Dear grandmother of 13. Cherished great-grandmother of 20. Fond sister of the late Marion, Lillian, Jack, and Robert. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Thank you Mira Rolof for the love and caregiving for the last 6 years. Services and interment. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Please leave a memory for the family on Audrey's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes www.sheehyfh.com
