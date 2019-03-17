|
Audrey E. Klimczak nee Baity beloved wife of the late Ernest Klimczak; loving mother of Craig (Amy) and Amanda Klimczak; devoted grandmother of Tyler, Liam and Morgan; dearest sister of Suzi (Mike) Coffman, Boni (Bob) Figura, Jack (Betty) Baity, Noreen (Keith Keneipp) Koontz, Dennis Baity, Jeffrey Ba.ity and Janet (Ray) Violetto; cherished aunt and great aunt of many. Visitation Monday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Damien Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019