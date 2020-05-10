Audrey Elaine Marx
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Elaine Marx nee Greene, 90. Beloved wife of the late Hymen Marx. Loving mother of Nancy (David) Ruesch and the late Michael Marx. Proud and cherished grandmother of Melissa (Josh) Duerr, Stephanie (Jesse Couch) Ruesch and Devyn Joy (John) Edl. Cherished great grandmother Lillian, Micah and Maggie. Dear sister of Leroy (the late Gail) Greene. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name to Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048, www.lambsfarm.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Shiva
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved