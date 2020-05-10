Audrey Elaine Marx nee Greene, 90. Beloved wife of the late Hymen Marx. Loving mother of Nancy (David) Ruesch and the late Michael Marx. Proud and cherished grandmother of Melissa (Josh) Duerr, Stephanie (Jesse Couch) Ruesch and Devyn Joy (John) Edl. Cherished great grandmother Lillian, Micah and Maggie. Dear sister of Leroy (the late Gail) Greene. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name to Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048, www.lambsfarm.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.