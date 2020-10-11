Audrey Faith Erickson (nee Johnson) passed suddenly and peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Audrey, formerly of Chicago, was a vibrant resident of Forest Lake and Lake Zurich, Illinois, since 1989. She had been an active volunteer of Good Shepherd Hospital, and was a voracious reader and book club member of ELA Township Library. Audrey was the beloved wife of Raymond, to whom she was happily married for 60 years until his passing in 2010. She was the loving mother of Paul Robert Erickson and Rae Erickson Hanstad; cherished Gramsy of Erik, Zakary and Richmond Hanstad, and Karie (Rick) Watt; and proud great-grandmother of Freya Audrey Hanstad, and Connor and Lindsay Watt. She was the sister of Dolores Fay Levy; and dear aunt of Roberta (Gary) and Carl (Karen) Erickson, Fay (Richard) Kushner; and Suzanne (Vic) L'Heureux and her sisters; Henry and Scott Levy and Hallie (Steven) Barr. Audrey was the proud great-aunt of Elizabeth (Yosef) Allam and Kathryn (Tom) Biebel; and dear friend of Jan Cerniglia. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; as well as by her parents, Gladys (Loosevelt) Hogue and Paul Johnson; in-laws, Robert and Margaret Erickson; and her sister, Beverly Castronovo. She will be missed by her family, many friends, and kind neighbors of Zurich Meadows, but we will follow her cheerful ways. Memorial plans and St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church services will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, please wear yellow, her favorite color, and consider a contribution to ELA Township Library's services for the visually impaired. For information, contact the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Lake Zurich at 847-540-8871 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com
